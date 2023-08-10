Open Menu

PM, Opposition Leader To Meet Again Tomorrow To Reach Consensus On Caretaker PM's Selection

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2023 | 05:38 PM

PM, opposition leader to meet again tomorrow to reach consensus on caretaker PM's selection

Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Raja Riaz met with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday as part of the consultation process for the selection of the caretaker prime minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Raja Riaz met with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday as part of the consultation process for the selection of the caretaker prime minister.

After detailed deliberation, the two leaders decided to meet again tomorrow (Friday) to reach a consensus on selecting a name for the caretaker prime minister.

As per the constitution, the prime minister had invited the opposition leader to a meeting regarding the appointment of the caretaker prime minister.

The meeting to consult the name of the caretaker prime minister was held in a cordial environment, said a press release issued by the Prime Minister Office.

