Open Menu

PM Optimistic About SIFC's Ability To Attract Investment

Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2023 | 12:40 AM

PM optimistic about SIFC's ability to attract investment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday said he had full faith in the success of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in attracting foreign investment.

In an interview with Pakistan Television, he said,"We have a vision and a plan and with untiring efforts and hard work the council's work can be a great success." He said he was satisfied with the performance of his government as things had started to improve as he was leaving, adding he successfully led a 13-parties coalition government and he listened to and respected his partners and resolved issues by working together with them.

He said his government faced numerous economic and political challenges besides mammoth floods that wreaked havoc in the country.

His government worked very hard for the deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and ultimately succeeded in securing it, he told.

To a question about foreign relations, he said India's positive attitude could lead to peace in the region.

"History shows our sincere approach with India," he said adding, Pakistan and India could live in peace if the two countries were able to resolve their longstanding issues.

He held the previous government of Imran Niazi responsible for causing economic and political problems and for damaging relations with friendly and brotherly countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif IMF Prime Minister Lead Government PTV

Recent Stories

PPP to organize Independence Day rallies on Aug 14 ..

PPP to organize Independence Day rallies on Aug 14 in district headquarters of S ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Committee for FNC Elections 2023 emphasi ..

Abu Dhabi Committee for FNC Elections 2023 emphasises centres&#039; preparedness ..

1 hour ago
 ADX’s profits total AED43 billion in one week, H ..

ADX’s profits total AED43 billion in one week, H1 results continue momentum

1 hour ago
 Youth are an essential pillar for building a susta ..

Youth are an essential pillar for building a sustainable future: DoE Chairman

1 hour ago
 President calls for adoption of universal values t ..

President calls for adoption of universal values to promote interfaith harmony, ..

1 hour ago
 Polish govt plays anti-EU, anti-German card ahead ..

Polish govt plays anti-EU, anti-German card ahead of polls

1 hour ago
Improving living standard of common man - a top pr ..

Improving living standard of common man - a top priority of AJK Govt: Anwaar ul ..

1 hour ago
 Evenepoel becomes youngest world time trial champi ..

Evenepoel becomes youngest world time trial champion

1 hour ago
 Preparations afoot to celebrate Independence Day i ..

Preparations afoot to celebrate Independence Day in AJK

1 hour ago
 Sardar Shah announces to open PITHM campuses in Hy ..

Sardar Shah announces to open PITHM campuses in Hyderabad, Sukkur

1 hour ago
 Rio's iconic Copacabana Palace celebrates 100 year ..

Rio's iconic Copacabana Palace celebrates 100 years of glamour

1 hour ago
 E&T deptt cancels 15 vehicles' registration on bea ..

E&T deptt cancels 15 vehicles' registration on bearing tinted glasses, fancy num ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan