UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Order Interior Minister To Devise Strategy On Sindh Law & Order: Fawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 11:39 PM

PM order interior minister to devise strategy on Sindh law & order: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad to visit Sindh and devise a strategy in coordination with the law enforcement agencies to improve the law and order situation in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad to visit Sindh and devise a strategy in coordination with the law enforcement agencies to improve the law and order situation in the province.

Taking notice of grave concerns of Sindh Governor Imran Ismael and Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umer on rising crime rate in Sindh, the prime minister also directed the interior minister to submit a report in that regard.

Fawad, in a tweet, said both the leaders in a meeting with the prime minister conveyed their concerns about the worst law and order situation and governance issues in Sindh, besides rising crimes rate.

Related Topics

Sindh Imran Khan Prime Minister Governor Law And Order Interior Minister Visit

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler appoints director for Urban Planning ..

1 hour ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed officially inaugurates DIFC I ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints chairman for ‘Mubadara’

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler renames AIIID

1 hour ago

Draft federal budget for 2022-2026 reviewed

2 hours ago

AED3.67 bn ‘Helios Industry’ Plant to export g ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.