PM order interior minister to devise strategy on Sindh law & order: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad to visit Sindh and devise a strategy in coordination with the law enforcement agencies to improve the law and order situation in the province.

Taking notice of grave concerns of Sindh Governor Imran Ismael and Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umer on rising crime rate in Sindh, the prime minister also directed the interior minister to submit a report in that regard.

Fawad, in a tweet, said both the leaders in a meeting with the prime minister conveyed their concerns about the worst law and order situation and governance issues in Sindh, besides rising crimes rate.