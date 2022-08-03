UrduPoint.com

PM Orders 24/7 Monitoring Of Flood-hit Areas, Report By Every 48 Hours

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2022 | 02:20 PM

PM orders 24/7 monitoring of flood-hit areas, report by every 48 hours

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday ordered round-the-clock monitoring of rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations in the flood-affected areas of Balochistan.

He also ordered an update regarding the relief and disbursement of funds to the flood victims through the submission of a report every 48 hours, a government spokesperson said.

The prime minister instructed the relevant authorities to speed up the distribution of relief funds in Balochistan, especially in areas like Bolan, Quetta, Zhob, Dakki, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Kech, Mastung, Harnai, Qila Saifullah and Sibbi.

Shehbaz Sharif also directed to pace up the relief and rehabilitation work in the flood-affected areas of Sindh, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and Punjab.

He said the affected people were looking towards the government for mitigation of their sufferings and warned that negligence in the supply of food, medicines and accommodation would not be tolerated.

He emphasized extending a uniform level of facilitation to the flood victims across the country.

The prime minister ordered to ensure proper cleaning, sanitation and fumigation of the flood-hit areas to avert the spread of diseases, including dengue.

He also directed the provision of clean drinking water to flood victims to control gastric diseases.

A report by the authorities concerned informed the prime minister that the arrangement of food, medical camps, and shelter had been made in the flood-hit areas of Balochistan.

The report said that relief activities had been increased in collaboration with the provincial government of Balochistan, while work was in progress in other provinces with the cooperation of the respective provincial governments.

Related Topics

Sindh Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Quetta Dengue Punjab Flood Water Zhob Progress Bolan Harnai Kohlu Khuzdar Qila Saifullah Mastung Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd Aug ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd August 2022

5 hours ago
 Australian Piastri to replace Alonso at Alpine in ..

Australian Piastri to replace Alonso at Alpine in 2023

14 hours ago
 Yemen's warring parties renew truce for two months ..

Yemen's warring parties renew truce for two months: UN

14 hours ago
 DUHS organizes seminar in connection with World He ..

DUHS organizes seminar in connection with World Hepatitis Day

14 hours ago
 Press Release from Business Wire: JSR Corporation

Press Release from Business Wire: JSR Corporation

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.