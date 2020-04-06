PM orders activation of Corona Tiger Force at provincial level with 0.739 m volunteers registered

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed for immediate activation of the Corona Tiger Force at provincial level as around 739,000 youngsters have registered themselves to join the volunteers' body for relief works during the lockdown.

During a meeting with him, Special Assistant to the Prime Minster on Youth Affairs Usman Dar updated the prime minister and consulted with him on the operational matters of the force. The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the report, a PM Office press release said.

On the prime minister's directive, the live update of the Tiger Force has also been made public and linked with the government's official portal of Covid-19. Now the people can view the live update of the force at http://crt.covid.

gov.pk.

Usman Dar told the prime minister that majority of those, who had registered for the volunteers' force, were of students and social workers, besides doctors, political workers, engineers, teachers, lawyers, journalists, retired armed forces officers and people from the corporate sector.

Among the total registered people, 494,000 hailed from Punjab, 111,000 from Sindh, 102,000 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10,000 from Islamabad, 9,000 from Balochistan and 8,000 from Azad Kashmir.

The prime minister lauded the passion shown by the youth and said he was hopeful of such a national spirit by them in the difficult time.

He said the youth would soon be activated at the provincial and district levels, and directed his special assistant to keep him updated on the statistics of the force.