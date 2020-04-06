UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Orders Activation Of Corona Tiger Force At Provincial Level With 0.739 M Volunteers Registered

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 08:10 PM

PM orders activation of Corona Tiger Force at provincial level with 0.739 m volunteers registered

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed for immediate activation of the Corona Tiger Force at provincial level as around 739,000 youngsters have registered themselves to join the volunteers' body for relief works during the lockdown.

During a meeting with him, Special Assistant to the Prime Minster on Youth Affairs Usman Dar updated the prime minister and consulted with him on the operational matters of the force. The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the report, a PM Office press release said.

On the prime minister's directive, the live update of the Tiger Force has also been made public and linked with the government's official portal of Covid-19. Now the people can view the live update of the force at http://crt.covid.

gov.pk.

Usman Dar told the prime minister that majority of those, who had registered for the volunteers' force, were of students and social workers, besides doctors, political workers, engineers, teachers, lawyers, journalists, retired armed forces officers and people from the corporate sector.

Among the total registered people, 494,000 hailed from Punjab, 111,000 from Sindh, 102,000 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10,000 from Islamabad, 9,000 from Balochistan and 8,000 from Azad Kashmir.

The prime minister lauded the passion shown by the youth and said he was hopeful of such a national spirit by them in the difficult time.

He said the youth would soon be activated at the provincial and district levels, and directed his special assistant to keep him updated on the statistics of the force.

Related Topics

Sindh Imran Khan Islamabad Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Lawyers Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Government

Recent Stories

McDonald’s Pakistan values the efforts of Modern ..

1 hour ago

JKT removed as Chairman of Agricultural Task Force

2 hours ago

Major reshuffle in federal cabinet as PM accepts S ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa University responds to COVID-19 with emerg ..

2 hours ago

Cabinet approves Emirates Health Services Establis ..

2 hours ago

De-sealing at Manga started

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.