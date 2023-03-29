PM orders authorities to address all concerns of MQM-P about census

(@Abdulla99267510)

The delegation has congratulated the Prime Minister upon passing of the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill, 2023.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 29th, 2023) High leveled delegation of MQM-Pakistan called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Convener MQM Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Minister for Information and Technology Syed Amin Ul Haque were included in the delegation. Minister for Economic Affairs Division Sardar Ayaz Sadiq was also present in the meeting.

During a recent meeting with the Pakistani Prime Minister, a delegation expressed their concerns about the digital census currently being conducted in Pakistan and highlighted issues in Karachi. These concerns were preceded by the rejection of the census by Farooq Sattar, a senior leader of the MQM-P party, who believed that the census may not accurately reflect the population count of Karachi.

According to Dr Naeem Uz Zafar, the chief statistician of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Karachi's population may not necessarily show as 30 million after the census, which led to fears that the actual headcount of Sindh's urban areas may be misrepresented. Sattar requested a fresh census conducted by an impartial and private sector company, and access to the census data. The ongoing census is the country's seventh population and house count, and it is being conducted digitally for the first time. The PPP and MQM-P parties have previously raised concerns about the population count in Karachi, and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had also expressed concerns about the census.