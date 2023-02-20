PM orders best medical treatment for injured of Kallar Kahar bus accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the authorities concerned to provide best medical treatment to those who received injuries in a bus accident in Kallar Kahar.

The prime minister expressed deep grief over the loss of life in the bus accident.

He prayed for the departed souls to rest in eternal peace and for the early recovery of the injured.