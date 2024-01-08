Open Menu

PM Orders Completion Of Karachi-Chaman Highway For Improved Balochistan Connectivity

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2024 | 06:25 PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq on Monday directed completion of work at the Karachi-Chaman Highway as part of improving the road network across the country

Chairing a review meeting on the projects relating to National High Authority (NHA), he said the step would not only facilitate the people of Balochistan but also prove as an alternate corridor for other areas.

PM Kakar said the road infrastructure was crucial in ensuring development and progress of a country, especially the areas having potential of foreign investment.

He stressed improved road infrastructure in Balochistan to ensure its connectivity with rest of the country.

The prime minister emphasized an in-depth planning and utilisation of resources in formulation of a policy on the road network.

Caretaker Minister for Communication Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Planning Minister Sami Saeed, NHA chairman and the officials concerned attended the meeting.

