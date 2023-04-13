Close
PM Orders Comprehensive Fire Control Strategy For Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2023 | 10:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed chalking out a comprehensive strategy to control fire incidents in Karachi.

The prime minister stated this as he paid tribute to the four fire fighters who lost their lives while putting out a fire in Karachi.

He expressed sympathy and condolences to the families of the fire fighters.

Sharif urged the Sindh government to provide financial assistance to the families of the fire fighters, particularly for the education of their children.

He also directed to provide best treatment and medical facilities to the injured.

