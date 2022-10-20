PM orders cutting reliance on imported fuel for cheap power generation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to take steps to reduce power load-shedding during the winter in order to provide maximum relief to electricity consumers.

He directed to cut reliance on imported fuel for power generation and utilize local resources instead to produce cheaper electricity.

Chairing a meeting to discuss various proposals to overcome load-shedding in winter, the prime minister ordered taking every possible measure to ensure the supply of electricity.

The briefing by the Ministry of Energy focused on the demand and supply of electricity as well as estimates of fuel required for power generation.

The meeting was attended by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Energy Minister Engineer Khurram Dastagir, PM's Adviser Ahad Cheema, State Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik, Special Assistants Dr Jahanzeb Khan, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and senior officials.