PM Orders Detailed Inquiry Into Ghotki Train Accident: Fawad

Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 12:00 PM

PM orders detailed inquiry into Ghotki train accident: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the Ghotki train accident, which claimed more than 30 lives and caused injuries to over 50 passengers, keeping in view all possible aspects behind the tragedy.

Right now nothing could be said with authenticity whether it was an accident, human error, act of terrorism or technical glitch, he said in a tweet.

The minister was of the view that the grief of the bereaved families could not be mitigated with mere consolation, and stressed the need for a thorough investigation into the accident.

He said the Minister for Railways would be reaching the incident site shortly.

