PM Orders Fast-track Privatization Of PIA, Out-sourcing Of Airport Services

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2024 | 02:40 PM

PM orders fast-track privatization of PIA, out-sourcing of airport services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to pace up the privatization process of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the national flag career.

In a meeting with his Adviser on Aviation Air Marshal (retd) Farhat Hussain, the prime minister emphasized ensuring transparency in the process of privatization.

PM Kakar said privatization of state-owned enterprises was on priority for the government to save the national exchequer from further financial losses.

He said the country’s aviation industry had a high scope of growth through investment.

The prime minister also directed the out-sourcing of airport operations in a bid to ensure improvement of services.

The Aviation Adviser briefed PM Kakar about the matters of the ministry and the reform process.

