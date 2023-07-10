Open Menu

PM Orders Fool-proof Arrangements For Possible Flood Situation In Ravi, Sutlej, Chenab

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2023 | 11:40 AM

PM orders fool-proof arrangements for possible flood situation in Ravi, Sutlej, Chenab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the relevant authorities to make fool-proof arrangements to handle the possible flood situation in Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers.

He also directed them to get prepared for timely and safe evacuation and create awareness among the people in the potentially affected areas.

The prime minister appreciated the Rangers and Rescue 1122 personnel for the timely evacuation and assistance of the people trapped in flood water in Shakargarh.

He said the timely relief actions by the Rangers and Rescue helped save dozens of people including women and children.

"I along with the whole nation pay tributes to the country's dutiful personnel", he remarked.

