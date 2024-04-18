PM orders for boosting privatization, outsourcing process of power Discos

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the relevant authorities to accelerate the process of privatization and outsourcing of the power distribution companies (Discos)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the relevant authorities to accelerate the process of privatization and outsourcing of the power distribution companies (Discos).

Chairing a high-level meeting regarding power sector here, the prime minister said the assistance of private sector experts and globally accepted models should be taken to improve the management affairs of the distribution companies (DISCOs).

He also directed to prepare and present a comprehensive plan in the next meeting to improve the power system in the country.

The prime minister said reforms in the power sector would help reduce the country's circular debt. He also vowed not to allow electricity thieves and other elements to harm the country's treasury.

In the meeting, the recommendation and measures with respect to prevent the power theft, reorganization of National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) and new projects of the electricity transmission were presented.

The meeting was told that Matiari-Rahim yar Khan transmission line and Ghazi Barotha-Faisalabad line will be constructed to ensure the power transmission from Southern part of the country.

The meeting was further informed that a comprehensive strategy had been evolved for the reorganization of NTDC to bring reforms in the power transmission system and to minimize the government's circular debts.

The prime minister directed to complete all the reforms' initiatives within the stipulated time.

The meeting was attended by the Federal ministers Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ahad Khan Cheema, Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, Dr Musadik Malik, Abdul Aleem Khan, Ataullah Tarar, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, former power minister Muhammad Ali, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Jehanzeb Khan, Member of National Assembly Bilal Azhar Kayani, Engineer Qamar ul islam, Rana Ehsan Afzal, Salman Ahmed and other concerned officials.