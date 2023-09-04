Open Menu

PM Orders Immediate Action Against Power Thieves, Defaulters

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2023 | 08:09 PM

PM orders immediate action against power thieves, defaulters

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday ordered immediate action against those involved in power theft in the country and asked relevant authorities to submit reports in this regard on the daily basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday ordered immediate action against those involved in power theft in the country and asked relevant authorities to submit reports in this regard on the daily basis.

Chairing a meeting, the prime minister also directed to take swift action against electricity defaulters, saying there should not be any leniency towards electricity thieves and the defaulters.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed in detail about all sections of the energy sector.

The meeting was informed about the total installed capacity, actual generation and overall energy supply during various seasons.

The prime minister was also informed about the energy mix in power production.

PM Kakar stressed that in future, renewable and hydel sources of energy should be given top priority to produce inexpensive and green energy in the country.

He also directed to take effective measures to reduce the line losses of the power distribution companies. "A comprehensive plan should also be prepared and presented to implement the transformer metering project.

" He said projects of small hydel power projects should be planned under the guidance of relevant experts.

Such projects will not only generate low-cost electricity but also help in reducing the harmful effects of climate change, he said adding local coal should be preferred, instead of expensive imported coal in coal power generation projects.

The prime minister also directed to immediately start work on the construction of 2400 MW solar power projects while ensuring transparency in the entire process.

The government, he said would take all possible steps to reduce the circular debt of the power sector.

The meeting was also informed about the progress on the establishment of the electricity energy market in the country.

It was informed in the meeting that with the establishment of energy market in the country, the performance and capacity of the power sector would be effectively increased that would eventually help 27 million domestic consumers.

It was also informed that most of the work by the Power Division had already been completed in this regard.

