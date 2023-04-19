PM orders immediate confiscation of vehicles with expired Carnet-de-Passage limit

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to immediately confiscate the luxury vehicles being used illegally in the country despite the expiry of the Carnet-de-Passage.

A Carnet-de-Passage is an international agreement between two countries that allows the temporary importation of a car without having to pay the custom duties.

The prime minister, who took notice of such vehicles and chaired a special meeting on the subject, questioned as why the relevant department failed to act against such vehicles well in time.

He also directed the formation of an inquiry committee to take strict action against the officials found involved in misuse of the scheme or those who showed negligence in this regard.

The prime minister asked the Federal board of Revenue to compile the data on such vehicles which had completed their allowed limit under the scheme.

He was briefed on the method of entry and exit of such vehicles. During the meeting, the luxury vehicles were also pointed out which were still being used despite the expiry of the Carnet-de-Passage limit.

Federal ministers Rana Sanaullah, Syed Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to PM Tariq Bajwa and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.