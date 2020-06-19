UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Orders Immediate Probe Into Terror Attacks At Ehsaas Cash Points In SIndh

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 10:30 PM

PM orders immediate probe into terror attacks at Ehsaas cash points in SIndh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday strongly condemned three separate attacks targeting Rangers personnel deployed at Ehsaas Cash Distribution Centers in Karachi, Ghotki and Larkana, ordering immediate investigation into the incidents.

"Saddened by the terrorist bomb attacks on Rangers deployed at Ehsaas cash centres in Karachi, Larkana and Ghotki today. I have asked for an immediate investigation into this so the terrorists can be brought to justice," the prime minister tweeted.

He sought report from the authorities concerned on the incidents.

The prime minister also prayed for peace of the Rangers personnel and civilians martyred in the incidents and for strength to the bereaved families to bear the loss.

Related Topics

Karachi Terrorist Imran Khan Prime Minister Rangers Larkana Ghotki From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates King of Morocco on ..

36 minutes ago

HRCP slams extrajudicial murder of rights activist

47 minutes ago

UAE, US reaffirm desire to expand engagement and p ..

2 hours ago

DC Swat notifies fines, imprison for those not wea ..

8 minutes ago

Swine fever ravages pig farms in Nigeria

8 minutes ago

Nasdaq back above 10,000 points as US stocks open ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.