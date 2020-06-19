PM orders immediate probe into terror attacks at Ehsaas cash points in SIndh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday strongly condemned three separate attacks targeting Rangers personnel deployed at Ehsaas Cash Distribution Centers in Karachi, Ghotki and Larkana, ordering immediate investigation into the incidents.

"Saddened by the terrorist bomb attacks on Rangers deployed at Ehsaas cash centres in Karachi, Larkana and Ghotki today. I have asked for an immediate investigation into this so the terrorists can be brought to justice," the prime minister tweeted.

He sought report from the authorities concerned on the incidents.

The prime minister also prayed for peace of the Rangers personnel and civilians martyred in the incidents and for strength to the bereaved families to bear the loss.