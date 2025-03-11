Open Menu

PM Orders Immediate Restoration Of Landslide-hit KKH At Chilas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2025 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday took notice of the closure of the Karakoram Highway at Chilas due to a landslide and ordered the National Highway Authority to restore the road immediately.

The prime minister instructed the NHA to expedite work on removing the obstacles from the road, according to a PM Office press release.

He also directed the authorities concerned to provide food to the passengers, especially the elderly, women, and children stranded at Chilas on the said highway, and also arrange accommodation for them till the reopening of the road.

