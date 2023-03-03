UrduPoint.com

PM Orders Inquiry Into Bara Kahu Flyover Collapse

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2023 | 11:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday taking note of the collapse of the under-construction flyover at Bara Kahu formed a committee to inquire into the incident.

The inquiry committee headed by former Interior Secretary Shahid Khan will examine every aspect of the incident that occurred on Thursday.

The committee was directed to prepare an inquiry report on an emergency basis and submit it to the prime minister.

PM Sharif said that no negligence would be tolerated in the construction of the Bara Kahu flyover project.

