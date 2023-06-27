Open Menu

PM Orders Inquiry Into Recent Lahore Flooding; Calls For Future Preparedness

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2023 | 08:45 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday ordered an inquiry and fix the responsibility on the officials concerned over their failure to overcome the flooding situation caused by recent rains in Lahore

The prime minister, who chaired a meeting to review the preparedness ahead of predicted rains in North Punjab, particularly Lahore, expressed his annoyance over the failure to make timely arrangements to drain the rainwater.

He instructed the provincial government and the district administration to fix the responsibility for poor water drainage, and immediately suspend the officials showing any negligence.

He said the slackness of the relevant departments made the citizens suffer.

The prime minister instructed to ensure full preparedness in the wake of rains predicted in the next few days.

The administration should particularly remain alert during Eid-ul-Azha and formulate an emergency plan to deal with the possible situation caused by the rains, he added.

He said the issues related to the procurement of machinery for water drainage in the city should be resolved on an urgent basis.

He also directed the relevant authorities to carry out strict monitoring of hides collection across the province to keep the proscribed outfits away from the activity.

Prime Minister Shehbaz asked the administrations to make arrangements for sanitation as well as for the disposal of offals on Eid.

He said the special complaint centres and control rooms must work round the clock for public facilitation keeping in view the Eid-ul-Azha and monsoon season.

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Lahore commissioner and other senior officers attended the meeting.

