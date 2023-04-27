UrduPoint.com

PM Orders Inquiry Report Into Passenger Train Fire Incident

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2023 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday ordered an inquiry into the Karachi Express train fire incident that killed six passengers.

Taking notice of the incident, the PM asked the Minister for Railways to submit the inquiry report at the earliest.

Shehbaz Sharif also expressed deep grief over the death of passengers and directed the relevant authorities to provide the best medical assistance to the injured.

Karachi Injured Shahbaz Sharif Fire Prime Minister Best

More Stories From Pakistan

