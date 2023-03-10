ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday issued special instructions to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity during the hours of Sehr and Iftar in Ramazan.

The prime minister gave the direction in a meeting with Chairman Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Hafiz Nauman.

The step will facilitate the fasting people during the holy month.