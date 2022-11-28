ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday ordered the Burn Centre of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to provide every possible medical treatment to the students of a special education school, who suffered burn injuries in a gas leakage incident in Skardu.

The PM's Office said all the expenses for the treatment of burn patients would be borne by the Federal Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination and PIMS.