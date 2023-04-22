UrduPoint.com

PM Orders Provision Of Quality Healthcare, Sanitation Facilities In Jails

Published April 22, 2023

PM orders provision of quality healthcare, sanitation facilities in jails

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday ordered the Punjab authorities to immediately chalk out a plan to establish dedicated hospitals in jails for medical treatment of the prisoners and providing quality sanitation services.

The prime minister, who visited Kot Lakhpat Jail to meet and greet the prisoners on Eid-ul-Fitr, directed the Punjab chief secretary to ready the plan for dedicated hospital in the jail within a week. If succeeded, the project would be expanded across the country, he added.

He said though the prisoners were jailed for any crime, the denial of medical and sanitation facilities to them was sheer injustice.

The prime minister, who interacted with the prisoners and distributed Eid gifts among them, said he had held meeting with Punjab chief secretary, IG Prisons and jail superintendent to discuss the problem faced by the prisoners.

The prime minister expressed his concerns over the "pathetic" condition of toilets in almost all jails which he said needed to be improved as improper sanitation and toilet facilities would beget diseases.

He said currently there were around 8,000 prisoners in two Lahore jails and it took almost months for a sick prisoners to undergo required medical tests, deteriorating their health conditions.

He also called for operationalisation of the basic health equipment available in the jail and instructed that the treatment process should be made easy and transparent.

The prime minister also instructed for providing vocational training to the prisoners to make them a productive citizens and enable them earn livelihood after their release.

He stressed the need for measures for facilitation of those languishing in jails just for lacking money even after completing their sentences. He urged the superior judiciary to take notice of the situation to address the miseries of the suffering prisoners.

He said by putting aside personal interests and through collective actions and wisdom, the country could overcome the pervading challenges.

The prisoners also shared their issues with the prime minister who instructed the relevant authorities to take up the cases with relevant ministries and institutions.

