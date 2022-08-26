PM orders restoration of power supply in Quetta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday took notice of prolonged power shutdown in Quetta, directed the authorities concerned for restoration.

According to media reports, the power supply had been suspended on Thursday night after the torrential rains hit the provincial capital.

The prime minister directed the Ministry of Power to take immediate measures to provide relief and address the issues faced by the people.