UrduPoint.com

PM Orders Reviewing Load-shedding Policy For Factories Solely Running On Gas

Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2022 | 12:40 PM

PM orders reviewing load-shedding policy for factories solely running on gas

LAHORE, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the authorities concerned to review the load-shedding policy of gas supply for the factories solely dependent on the commodity for their functioning.

Chairing a review meeting for the promotion of investment-related industries and the export sector, he said the country's economic stability was linked to addressing the problems faced by the industrial sector.

The Federal ministers including Minister for Energy Division Engineer Khurram Dastagir, Minister for board of Investment Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for Industries Syed Murtaza Mehmood, Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik, and Member National Assembly Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Provincial Minister for Law Malik Ahmed Khan and leading businessmen of textile sector attended the meeting.

PM Sharif said by extending every possible facilitation to industries, the county would be better able to present its products in the international market.

He directed to review gas load-shedding schedule and policy for the factories that entirely relied on gas for their functioning.

He also asked the ministers to hold meetings with the delegation of businessmen to resolve their issues.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Gas Market Commerce Textile

Recent Stories

Cristiano Ronaldo is planning to leave Manchester ..

Cristiano Ronaldo is planning to leave Manchester United

21 minutes ago
 Hamza Shahbaz to introduce a major ‘Relief Packa ..

Hamza Shahbaz to introduce a major ‘Relief Package’ for the people of Punjab ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan reports two deaths due to COVID-19

Pakistan reports two deaths due to COVID-19

2 hours ago
 Pakistan looks forward to engage with US at all le ..

Pakistan looks forward to engage with US at all levels: PM

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th July 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.