UrduPoint.com

PM Orders Revision Of Electricity Bills Within 24 Hrs Adjusting FAC Relief

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2022 | 10:10 AM

PM orders revision of electricity bills within 24 hrs adjusting FAC relief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the power distribution companies to revise the electricity bills of up to 200 consumed units within 24 hours adjusting the relief under the fuel adjustment charge (FAC) announced by the government.

The prime minister, who chaired a high level meeting to address the issues faced by the power consumers, also constituted a committee on the matter.

He instructed that the staffers of the distribution companies should work round the clock to ensure the revision of electricity bills.

He asked the authorities concerned to cancel the leaves of all the staffers and present him a compliance report immediately.

The prime minister said that the banks should also be directed to remain open in the coming days to enable the consumers pay their revised electricity bills.

The meeting was told that the implementation of the relief package announced by the prime minister was being ensured. The electricity bills of around 16.6 million were being corrected to provide them the relief under fuel price adjustment.

The prime minister instructed the authorities concerned to ensure the execution of the relief measures announced by the government.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Electricity Price All Government Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2022

46 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

51 minutes ago
 Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group ..

Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group stage, Man City to meet Dortm ..

10 hours ago
 US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear ..

US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear energy 'unacceptable'

10 hours ago
 US Approves Possible $1.95Bln Sale of Black Hawk h ..

US Approves Possible $1.95Bln Sale of Black Hawk helicopters to Australia - Pent ..

10 hours ago
 US House Panel Demands Twitter Address Whistleblow ..

US House Panel Demands Twitter Address Whistleblower Allegations of Poor Privacy ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.