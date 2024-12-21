Open Menu

PM Orders Strict Action Against Tax Defaulters, Pushes For FBR Digitization

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2024 | 05:40 PM

PM orders strict action against tax defaulters, pushes for FBR digitization

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed authorities to bring tax defaulters into the tax net and take strict action against non-compliance. He made these remarks while presiding over a crucial review meeting on strategies to enhance revenue collection on Saturday.

During the meeting, officials briefed the Prime Minister on the installation and monitoring of video analytics in the sugar industry. Highlighting the importance of technology, the Prime Minister said, "Improving the Federal board of Revenue's (FBR) performance through technology is the government's top priority."

He emphasized that the use of video analytics in the sugar industry would significantly improve revenue collection, eliminate hoarding, and help stabilize prices. "Our utmost effort is to ensure the availability of sugar at affordable prices for the public," he stated, directing regular monitoring of sugar stocks to maintain an uninterrupted supply chain.

The prime minister also ordered stringent and indiscriminate action against tax evasion and under-reporting by sugar mills. He underscored that ongoing measures for FBR’s digitization would bring billions of rupees in benefits to the national treasury.

Additionally, the prime minister instructed the swift completion of FBR’s value chain digitization and called for the rapid implementation of video analytics in the cement and tobacco industries.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervaiz Malik, and senior government officials.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Technology Stocks FBR Government Industry Top Ahad Cheema Billion

Recent Stories

Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' ..

Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' campaign in Montenegro, Bosni ..

56 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights ..

Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights to Warsaw, Vienna

57 minutes ago
 UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual me ..

UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual meeting of Arab Association for ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorro ..

Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorrow

2 hours ago
 UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight cr ..

UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight creativity, innovation

2 hours ago
 Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infi ..

Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan bord ..

2 hours ago
Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory fo ..

Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory for ID cards, B-Form and passpor ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairou ..

Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairouan Poetry Festival in Tunisia

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco

Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germa ..

UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germany

2 hours ago
 Islamic finance in UAE: Rapid growth, leadership i ..

Islamic finance in UAE: Rapid growth, leadership in sustainability

2 hours ago
 PSX experiences negative trend, investors lose bil ..

PSX experiences negative trend, investors lose billions of rupees

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan