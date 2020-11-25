UrduPoint.com
PM Orders Strict Actions Against Hoarders

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 34 seconds ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 02:54 PM

PM orders strict actions against hoarders

Prime Minister Imran Khan who is visiting Lahore has given this order during his meeting with Punjab chief Minister Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2020) Prime Minsiter Imran ordered Punjab government to take strict action against hoarders and profiteers on Wednesday.

The PM said that all those who were behind high prices and minting money from the general public could not be tolerated at any cost.

He gave this order during his meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on his day-long visit to Lahore.

Duirng the meeting, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar briefed Prime Minister about different projects and relief efforts to provide subsidized items to the public.

The Punjab CM said that they were providing essential items on affordable rates to the public in Sahulat Bazaars besides health cards and "Ba-Himmat programme" for the public.

