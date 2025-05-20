Open Menu

PM Orders Swift Implementation Of FBR Reforms, Anti-tax Evasion Measures

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2025 | 03:30 PM

PM orders swift implementation of FBR reforms, anti-tax evasion measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the immediate and effective implementation of ongoing reforms in the Federal board of Revenue (FBR), with a strong focus on digitization and automation of the tax system.

The prime minister while chairing a high-level review meeting here, emphasized the need for decisive action to correct what he described as “70 years of mismanagement” in the tax system.

PM Shehbaz Sharif stated that while maximum facilitation would be provided to honest taxpayers and businesses, those involved in tax evasion would face strict legal action without any concessions.

The prime minister acknowledged the efforts of the FBR and its supporting enforcement agencies in enhancing tax revenue and appreciated their work as commendable.

The meeting reviewed the introduction of a National Targeting System aimed at curbing sales tax evasion. This system will use e-tags and digital devices to track vehicles transporting goods and will be supported by an e-Bilty mechanism issued through the FBR’s system.

Digital monitoring systems will be installed at major highways and city entry points to reduce smuggling and save time for commuters.

The meeting was informed that a Customs Targeting System was also being introduced at ports and airports to automate the monitoring of imports and exports. The system will use artificial intelligence and integrate with domestic and international databases to combat smuggling and tax fraud.

The officials also briefed the meeting on plans to train FBR staff on the new systems and outlined a phased roll out beginning with a pilot project in a major city. Sectors such as cement, hatcheries, poultry feed, tobacco, and beverages will come under stricter sales tax surveillance.

It added that monitoring mechanisms similar to those used in the sugar industry were being extended to the tobacco, beverage, steel, and cement sectors.

The Prime Minister directed that all measures be implemented promptly, effectively, and in a sustainable manner.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role ..

Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role in Global Trade and Logistics

16 hours ago
 A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride ..

A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride of the Pakistani Nation

16 hours ago
 Pak Women to tour Ireland in August

Pak Women to tour Ireland in August

16 hours ago
 Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on ..

Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure, innovation

16 hours ago
Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels

Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels

16 hours ago
 Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to re ..

Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to resolve all issues including cor ..

16 hours ago
 Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers

Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers

16 hours ago
 The Federal Minister for National Heritage and Cul ..

The Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi me ..

16 hours ago
 Interior Minister lauds Security Forces for crushi ..

Interior Minister lauds Security Forces for crushing Indian-backed terrorists in ..

16 hours ago
 Three human traffickers arrested for defrauding ci ..

Three human traffickers arrested for defrauding citizens

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan