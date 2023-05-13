UrduPoint.com

PM Orders To Arrest Planners, Attackers Of Jinnah House Within 72 Hours

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 13, 2023 | 06:47 PM

PM orders to arrest planners, attackers of Jinnah house within 72 hours

PM Shehbaz condemns recent violent attacks on state institutions and orders prompt action against culprits

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 13rd, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the Safe City Authority Head Office in Lahore on Saturday and expressed his sadness over the recent violent attacks on state institutions.

During his visit, the Prime Minister spoke about the recent attack on Jinnah House, which he described as a sad day in the country's history. He blamed the PTI for the attack, saying that they have done what our staunch enemy could not do.

The Prime Minister vowed that the law would take its course and that all those involved in the attack would be brought to justice. He added that he had chaired a meeting in Islamabad and ordered indiscriminate action against the planners, facilitators, and attackers of this anti-state attack.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister expressed his condolences for the sacrifices made by the martyrs and ghazis whose memorials were demolished during the attack.

He praised the role of the Safe Cities Project in maintaining law and order and directed officials to ensure that all planners, facilitators, and attackers of the Jinnah House attack are apprehended within 72 hours.

He also emphasized that cases against the miscreants would be heard before the antiterrorist courts and urged them to work round the clock to give an appropriate response to the anti-state elements.

The Prime Minister's visit to the Safe City Authority Head Office and his comments regarding the recent violent attacks on state institutions have been widely reported in the media. The nation awaits action against the culprits involved in the attack on Jinnah House.

