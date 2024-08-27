PM orders to hold consultation with traders at all levels: Naeem Mir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Tajir Dost Scheme Chief Coordinator Naeem Mir said on Tuesday that

Prime Minister had ordered to hold consultation with traders at all levels.

According to official sources, the Federal board of Revenue Chairman

had invited representatives of traders for dialogue at 3:00 pm today.

He said, "We want to hold consultation with traders organizations before

issuing new amended SRO." He further said that all objections on Tajir

Dost Scheme were removed.

Naeem Mir said that representatives of traders must show responsibility

and present their case on table.

He said that all applicable proposals would be welcomed, adding that

meaningless protest would yield no good results for the country and traders.

There was no sense of strike when state was ready to talk, he added.