PM orders to pace up flour supply to KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed to pace up the supply of wheat flour from Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to end the crisis of commodity in the latter province.

He warned that any negligence in that regard would not be tolerated, the PM Office said in a news release.

PM Shebaz asked the interim governments of the two provinces to improve their coordination in order to ensure the fast supply of flour.

According to the news release, the prime minister earlier had ordered to ensure an uninterrupted supply of flour to the KP to end the flour crisis there and he himself was supervising the process in that regard.