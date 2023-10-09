PM orders to pace up privatization of state-owned enterprises facing financial loss

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday directed to pace up the process of privatization of the State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) facing financial losses.

The prime minister gave the directions in a meeting with the Caretaker Minister for Privatization Fawad Hassan Fawad.

PM Kakar emphasized that the privatization of such SOEs was vital to save the national exchequer from further financial loss.

The prime minister in this regard lauded the role played by the Privatization Facilitation Council.