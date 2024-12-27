Open Menu

PM Orders Uninterrupted Gas Supply To Domestic Consumers During Winter Season

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2024 | 12:00 PM

PM orders uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers during winter season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday taking notice of complaints by the domestic consumers regarding shortage of gas supply, directed to ensure provision of uninterrupted supply to the consumers during winter season.

Chairing a meeting held here to review the situation of gas supply across the country, the prime minister directed to permanently resolve the issue by bringing reforms in the system structure.

"Providing gas to domestic consumers is the government's top priority", the prime minister said.

During the briefing, it was informed that there was a surplus of RLNG (Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas) in the system, leading to improvements in gas load management compared to last year.

The meeting was told that the duration of gas load shedding this year was shorter than last year.

Gas is being provided to domestic consumers from 5 AM to 10 PM, while gas is also being provided to the power sector according to its demand, the meeting was further informed.

Similarly, it was told that online dashboards for consumer complaints by SNGPL and SSGC were operational and the complaint resolution rate for SNGPL was 93%, while SSGC's rate was 79%.

As per the briefing, all gas fields in the country were active.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahmad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik, the Prime Minister's Coordinator Rana Ihsan Afzal, and other relevant senior government officials.

