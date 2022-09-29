PM orders urgent action plan on uninterrupted gas supply to consumers in winter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to chalk out an urgent action plan in view of uninterrupted gas supply to consumers during the upcoming winter season.

The prime minister issued the instructions while chairing an emergency meeting to address the challenge regarding provision of gas to domestic and commercial consumers.

PM Sharif warned that any negligence and maladministration in provision of gas supplies would not be tolerated.

He emphasized ensuring gas supply to domestic consumers particularly in hours of cooking.

The prime minister pointed out that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ignored getting benefit of purchasing gas from international market at cheaper rates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He regretted that the entire population especially the common man was suffering the consequences of the ill-planning of the previous government.

Sharif said his government believed in practical steps rather than boasting false statistics and making tall claims.

The meeting was chaired by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, State Minister for Petroleum Mussadik Malik, Adviser Ahad Cheema and senior officials.