PM orders urgent inquiry report into Gujranwala firing incident

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday strongly condemned the incident of firing at Gujranwala's Allahwala Chowk and sought urgent inquiry report in this regard.

The prime minister directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and the Chief Secretary Punjab to present him the report at the earliest, the PM Office said.