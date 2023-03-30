UrduPoint.com

PM Orders Withdrawal Of Curative Reference Against Justice Qazi Faez Isa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2023 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday, calling it baseless and politically-motivated, ordered the withdrawal of a curative reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa, the senior most judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The prime minister instructed Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar to withdraw the reference saying that the government would not pursue the same for it being baseless and politically-motivated, a PM Office statement said.

The Federal cabinet had already approved the withdrawal of the reference in a meeting chaired by the prime minister.

"This was not a reference rather a victimization by revengeful Imran Niazi against an impartial person pursuing the course of constitution and the law.

This was a conspiracy to usurp the independence of judiciary and create a division within," the prime minister remarked.

He said while being in opposition, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and other coalition parties had opposed this frivolous reference.

The prime minister said Imran Niazi had also made the President of Pakistan "misuse" his office for this "criminal act" who became an accomplice in an attack on the judiciary.

He said the lawyers' bodies including the Pakistan Bar Council had had also opposed the reference and the government valued their opinion.

