PM paid homage to martyrs by inaugurating Captain Colonel Sher Khan avenue: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid homage to the martyrs of the nation by inaugurating the avenue named after the hero of the nation, Captain Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed, who compelled the enemy to acknowledge his unparalleled courage and bravery.

In her tweet, she said that after the tragedy of May 9, this was a salute from the nation to martyrs and ghazis. She said it was also a message to those who desecrated the memorials of martyrs that the Pakistani nation respected and honoured its martyrs.