PM, Palestinian President discuss current situation in Palestine

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 21st, 2023) Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar telephoned Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday, to discuss the latest situation resulting from the ongoing brutalities of Israeli occupation forces against innocent Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

The Prime Minister expressed Pakistan's strong condemnation of the incessant and lethal bombardment by Israeli occupation forces, particularly the bombing of Al-Ahli hospital.

He termed these as deplorable and wilful acts of Israeli aggression against innocent Palestinians that resulted in loss of more than 3000 precious lives and left over 12000 injured.

Both leaders emphasized the need for the international community to urge Israel to immediately halt the bloodshed.

They also agreed on the necessity of lifting the blockade on Gaza to facilitate delivery of vital humanitarian aid and medical assistance to the affected people.

Pakistan has also dispatched its first batch of humanitarian assistance for Palestinian people that landed in Egypt yesterday.

The Prime Minister stressed that the international community, particularly the United Nations, needed to take resolute measures to resolve this crisis and uphold established principles of justice, humanity and international law.

The Prime Minister also reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering commitment to a just and lasting resolution of the Palestinian conflict, based on the “two-state” solution, leading to the establishment of a sovereign and viable Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and the borders that existed prior to 1967.

The Palestinian President thanked Pakistan for longstanding and sustained support to the Palestinian people in their struggle for freedom from Israeli occupation.

Meanwhile in a post on his social media platform X, Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said in his address to the students of Xinjiang University in Urumqi, he raised voice to speak for the voiceless people of Gaza under Israel’s ruthless aggression.

He also shared a video clip of his address where he said, the situation in middle East particularly with reference to Gaza has saddened millions of peace-loving people across the globe coming from diversified ethnic and religious groups.

He said this act of barbarism has appalled everyone including Pakistani and Chinese nations.

The Prime Minister vowed to play his role to stop this barbaric act against the innocent Palestine civilians.