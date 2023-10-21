Open Menu

PM, Palestinian President Discuss Current Situation In Palestine

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 21, 2023 | 02:26 PM

PM, Palestinian President discuss current situation in Palestine

The Prime Minister points out Pakistan's strong condemnation of the incessant and lethal bombardment by Israeli occupation forces, particularly the bombing of Al-Ahli hospital.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 21st, 2023) Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar telephoned Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday, to discuss the latest situation resulting from the ongoing brutalities of Israeli occupation forces against innocent Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

The Prime Minister expressed Pakistan's strong condemnation of the incessant and lethal bombardment by Israeli occupation forces, particularly the bombing of Al-Ahli hospital.

He termed these as deplorable and wilful acts of Israeli aggression against innocent Palestinians that resulted in loss of more than 3000 precious lives and left over 12000 injured.

Both leaders emphasized the need for the international community to urge Israel to immediately halt the bloodshed.

They also agreed on the necessity of lifting the blockade on Gaza to facilitate delivery of vital humanitarian aid and medical assistance to the affected people.

Pakistan has also dispatched its first batch of humanitarian assistance for Palestinian people that landed in Egypt yesterday.

The Prime Minister stressed that the international community, particularly the United Nations, needed to take resolute measures to resolve this crisis and uphold established principles of justice, humanity and international law.

The Prime Minister also reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering commitment to a just and lasting resolution of the Palestinian conflict, based on the “two-state” solution, leading to the establishment of a sovereign and viable Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and the borders that existed prior to 1967.

The Palestinian President thanked Pakistan for longstanding and sustained support to the Palestinian people in their struggle for freedom from Israeli occupation.

Meanwhile in a post on his social media platform X, Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said in his address to the students of Xinjiang University in Urumqi, he raised voice to speak for the voiceless people of Gaza under Israel’s ruthless aggression.

He also shared a video clip of his address where he said, the situation in middle East particularly with reference to Gaza has saddened millions of peace-loving people across the globe coming from diversified ethnic and religious groups.

He said this act of barbarism has appalled everyone including Pakistani and Chinese nations.

The Prime Minister vowed to play his role to stop this barbaric act against the innocent Palestine civilians.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Resolution Prime Minister United Nations Israel Palestine Condemnation China Egypt Social Media Gaza Bank Resolute Urumqi Jerusalem Middle East Post From Million

Recent Stories

Passing Out Parade of Long Course Cadets Held at P ..

Passing Out Parade of Long Course Cadets Held at PMA

28 minutes ago
 Security tightened in Lahore for grant reception o ..

Security tightened in Lahore for grant reception of Nawaz Sharif

1 hour ago
 Nawaz Sharif’s flight takes off from Dubai for I ..

Nawaz Sharif’s flight takes off from Dubai for Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Maritime Sector Holds Enormous Potential For Pakis ..

Maritime Sector Holds Enormous Potential For Pakistan’s Economy: Naval Chief

2 hours ago
 OPPO Enhances Customer Experience with Monthly "OP ..

OPPO Enhances Customer Experience with Monthly "OPPO Service Day" in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Federal Commerce Minister Gohar Ijaz and Provincia ..

Federal Commerce Minister Gohar Ijaz and Provincial Commerce Minister SM Tanveer ..

2 hours ago
If the quality of education improves by privatizin ..

If the quality of education improves by privatizing educational institutions,the ..

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 20 England Vs. South ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 20 England Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, W ..

2 hours ago
 Kazakhstan seeks to increase trade exchange with U ..

Kazakhstan seeks to increase trade exchange with UAE to US$1bn, say Kazakh Minis ..

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif’s flight takes off from Dubai for I ..

Nawaz Sharif’s flight takes off from Dubai for Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 19 Netherlands Vs. Sr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 19 Netherlands Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan