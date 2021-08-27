PM, parliamentarians discuss party reorganization in Balochistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday met Members of National Assembly Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi and Punjab Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik and discussed various matters including party reorganization in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday met Members of National Assembly Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi and Punjab Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik and discussed various matters including party reorganization in Balochistan.

The meeting discussed the reorganization of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Balochistan and the overall political situation in the province.

Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali thanked the Prime Minister for providing record funds for Balochistan in the Public Sector Development Programme.

The Punjab Energy Minister apprised the prime minister of the steps taken to address the energy problems in the province.

Special Assistant Malik Amir Dogar, Senator Saifullah Niazi and MNA Amir Mahmood Kiani attended the meeting.