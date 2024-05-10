Open Menu

PM Paying Attention On Development Of Balochistan: Syedal Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2024 | 06:55 PM

PM paying attention on development of Balochistan: Syedal Khan

Deputy Chairman Senate Syedal Khan Nasir on Friday said that the Prime Minister was paying special attention on development of Balochistan. He said that due to the positive policies of the government, investors had restored confidence in Pakistan and foreign investors were ready to invest in the country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedal Khan Nasir on Friday said that the Prime Minister was paying special attention on development of Balochistan. He said that due to the positive policies of the government, investors had restored confidence in Pakistan and foreign investors were ready to invest in the country.

He expressed these views while talking to various delegations which called on him at his residence in Quetta. The Deputy Chairman Senate said that the Federal and provincial governments would work together to solve the problems of the people and youth would get employment from timely completion of mega projects which would be eliminated backwardness from respective areas of Balochistan.

Syedal Khan Nasir said that Gwadar Port was a game changer for the development of Balochistan saying that Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif had issued directives to complete Gwadar Port and other major projects in the province as soon as possible so that the people of the province could benefit from these big mega projects.

He said that the federal and provincial governments of PML-N was taking measure to ensure the improvement of health, education, agriculture and other sectors in Balochistan for provision of basic facilities to the people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Senate Balochistan Prime Minister Quetta Education Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Agriculture Gwadar Nasir From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Inflation in Punjab reduces from 37 to 17 percent: ..

Inflation in Punjab reduces from 37 to 17 percent: Azma Bukhari

7 minutes ago
 KP assembly passes over Rs1360.37bln surplus budge ..

KP assembly passes over Rs1360.37bln surplus budget for eight months of FY 2023- ..

6 minutes ago
 Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah commends compl ..

Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah commends completion of training program for ..

6 minutes ago
 Bulk stock of physician samples seized

Bulk stock of physician samples seized

7 minutes ago
 Islamabad Police arrest 6 proclaimed offenders

Islamabad Police arrest 6 proclaimed offenders

7 minutes ago
 RPO listens to 125 appeals of 300 police officers

RPO listens to 125 appeals of 300 police officers

7 minutes ago
Meezan Bank, Roche Pakistan join forces to combat ..

Meezan Bank, Roche Pakistan join forces to combat breast cancer

19 minutes ago
 Dy Chairman Senate attends flower exhibition at FG ..

Dy Chairman Senate attends flower exhibition at FG Public School

10 minutes ago
 KP Assembly session postponed till May 13

KP Assembly session postponed till May 13

10 minutes ago
 Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedaal Khan attends flowe ..

Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedaal Khan attends flower exhibition at FG Public Scho ..

6 minutes ago
 Tamasha to livestream ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024

Tamasha to livestream ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024

19 minutes ago
 DIG Operations holds ‘Khuli Kutchery’ to addre ..

DIG Operations holds ‘Khuli Kutchery’ to address grievances of citizens

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan