PM Paying Attention On Development Of Balochistan: Syedal Khan
Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2024 | 06:55 PM
Deputy Chairman Senate Syedal Khan Nasir on Friday said that the Prime Minister was paying special attention on development of Balochistan. He said that due to the positive policies of the government, investors had restored confidence in Pakistan and foreign investors were ready to invest in the country
He expressed these views while talking to various delegations which called on him at his residence in Quetta. The Deputy Chairman Senate said that the Federal and provincial governments would work together to solve the problems of the people and youth would get employment from timely completion of mega projects which would be eliminated backwardness from respective areas of Balochistan.
Syedal Khan Nasir said that Gwadar Port was a game changer for the development of Balochistan saying that Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif had issued directives to complete Gwadar Port and other major projects in the province as soon as possible so that the people of the province could benefit from these big mega projects.
He said that the federal and provincial governments of PML-N was taking measure to ensure the improvement of health, education, agriculture and other sectors in Balochistan for provision of basic facilities to the people.
