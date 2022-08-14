PM paying attention on rehabilitation of flood victims of Balochistan: Qadir Patel

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister of Health Qadir Patel on Saturday said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was paying special attention to the rehabilitation of the flood victims of Balochistan and it was close to our heart and central stands with people of the province in every difficult hour.

He expressed these views while talking to the flood victims in Balochistan's Lasbela district during a day visit, saying that federal government would provide all possible support in the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims of Balochistan.

ADC, Farhan Sulaiman Ronja, DG Health Services Balochistan, Dr. Noor Muhammad Qazi, in-charge of the Emergency Polio Operation Center Balochistan, gave a briefing to the Minister on the latest situation in the flood-affected areas at Uthal Circuit House.

DG Health Balochistan said in the briefing that from the days of Eid-ul-Azha, the Health Department of Balochistan has been conducting rescue and medical camps in the flood-affected areas.

He said that six people died of cholera in Dera Bugti, but the situation was brought under control with timely measures while cases of cholera, diarrhea, skin and gastro were revealed in Balochistan due to the disaster Medical facilities were provided to 1500 patients in the medical camps under collaboration with NIH and Ministry of Health.

More than ten thousand flood victims were treated in the medical camps organized in Lasbela under the supervision of the District Administration Health Department.

With the support of the medical teams of the Pakistan Army, the teams of the health department were also performing the duties of emergency rescue operation, he maintained in briefing.

DG Health Balochistan said that 258,459 people from 15 UCIs in Belah Tehsil have been affected by the flood saying that about 2.6 million children were vaccinated against polio in Balochistan, PPHI and the Health Department has adopted a joint strategy of rescue medical during natural calamities.

Federal Health Minister Qadir Patel expressed satisfaction over the measures taken by the provincial government for the flood victims and said that our region has been affected the most by global warming and climate change.

Challenges of global warming need to be addressed in long term planning. Recent natural calamity is a test from Allah. On the occasion of floods, we have to be an example of unity above politics, he said.

He said that according to the requirements of the EPI program, one 100,000 more vaccines were being provided in Balochistan by the Federal Ministry of Health adding that special attention was being paid to the rehabilitation of flood victims and all possible support would be provided for the relief and rehabilitation of the victims.