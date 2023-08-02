PM paying day-long visit to Karachi today

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will participate in the inaugural ceremony of Pakistan Navy's Warship Tariq there.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 2nd, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is paying a day-long visit to Karachi today.

The PNS Tariq MILGEM class corvette warship is one of the four ships that are being built by Turkish and Pakistani engineers under Turkish Technology Transfer Agreement.

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz will also attend the ceremony. He will also meet the Prime Minister in Karachi.

The Prime Minister will meet a delegation of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

