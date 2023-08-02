Open Menu

PM Paying Day-long Visit To Karachi Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 02, 2023 | 10:44 AM

PM paying day-long visit to Karachi today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will participate in the inaugural ceremony of Pakistan Navy's Warship Tariq there.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 2nd, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is paying a day-long visit to Karachi today.

He will participate in the inaugural ceremony of Pakistan Navy's Warship Tariq there.

The PNS Tariq MILGEM class corvette warship is one of the four ships that are being built by Turkish and Pakistani engineers under Turkish Technology Transfer Agreement.

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz will also attend the ceremony. He will also meet the Prime Minister in Karachi.

The Prime Minister will meet a delegation of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

(Details to follow)

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Pakistan Navy Technology Visit Chamber Commerce Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Cowardly attacks can’t weaken nation’s resolve ..

Cowardly attacks can’t weaken nation’s resolve against terrorism: PM

6 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 August 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 August 2023

2 hours ago
 Weapons and Hazardous Substance Office re-launches ..

Weapons and Hazardous Substance Office re-launches intiative to register unlicen ..

10 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aime ..

Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aimed at enhancing space nutrition

11 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi&#039;s ham radio sessions enrich U ..

Sultan AlNeyadi&#039;s ham radio sessions enrich UAE students&#039; journey into ..

11 hours ago
ADNOC and Occidental to evaluate carbon management ..

ADNOC and Occidental to evaluate carbon management projects in UAE, US to accele ..

11 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;Egypt will remain large ..

Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;Egypt will remain largest and greatest cultural incub ..

11 hours ago
 Warsaw to Increase Number of Troops on Belarus Bor ..

Warsaw to Increase Number of Troops on Belarus Border Over Alleged Airspace Viol ..

11 hours ago
 Russia Exit From Grain Deal Annuls Commitments to ..

Russia Exit From Grain Deal Annuls Commitments to Facilitate Its Exports - US En ..

11 hours ago
 NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadve ..

NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadvertant blackout

11 hours ago
 Marking World Breastfeeding Week, UN urges stronge ..

Marking World Breastfeeding Week, UN urges stronger workplace policies for nursi ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan