PM pays homage to Ex AJK President on 38th death anniversary

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Friday paid homage to former AJK President and personal Secretary to Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Khurshid Hasan Khurshid on his 38th death anniversary.

He in his message paid tributes to former AJK President late K.H. Khurshid and said that his services for upholding rule of law, constitution, democracy and his struggle for Kashmir freedom movement on political and diplomatic front would be remembered for ever.

He observed that K.H.Khurshid was brave, courageous, outspoken and leader of the principle and he was firm in his resolve in taking principle stand against any complex issue.

The AJK PM said that when Quaid e Azam visited Srinagar, the capital city of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and during his visit, he selected K.

H.Khurshid as his political secretary while identifying his enormous qualities and K.H.Khursheed proved his selection on merit .

PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas was of the view that K.H.Khurshid played a pivotal role for providing right to vote to Kashmiri people and this act would be remembered and he asked the new generation to study the life history of K.H.Khurshid and take guidance from his achievements and lesson from his honesty, sincerity, firm resolve and tireless struggle for freedom, upholding of constitution and rule of law in the liberated area, he said.