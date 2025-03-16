PM Pays Homage To Security Forces Jawans
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2025 | 10:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif paid homage to the security forces jawans on Sunday, who were martyred during suicide blast on security forces convoy in Noshki district.
The premier prayed that may Allah Almighty elevate ranks of martyred Havaldar Manzoor Ali, Havaldar Ali Bilawal, Naik Abdul Rahim, driver Jalaluddin and driver Muhammad Naeem.
The prime minister offered heartfelt condolences to bereaved family members. He paid tribute to the security forces for carrying out successful operation against attackers. He also appreciated security forces for killing three terrorists and said that entire nation salutes its martyrs. He said, "We are fully determined to root out all sorts of terrorism from the country."
Recent Stories
Drop in temperatures, rainfall expected tomorrow: NCM
29 Palestinians martyred in Gaza in 24 hours
World Rowing Federation to organise global events in UAE
UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership
Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. participate in community Iftar at Uni ..
Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance
SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation
Dubai Future Foundation launches 4th edition of ‘Future Opportunities: The Glo ..
Yusuffali MA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
National Media Office stresses importance of adhering to national values, polici ..
29,000 companies operating in trading, services sector join Dubai Chamber of Com ..
AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling market challenges, investment p ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM pays homage to security forces jawans6 minutes ago
-
AJK President stresses quality education as key to sustainable development6 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather experienced in city6 minutes ago
-
AAC-III Inspects Gumbat Bazaar in Kohat, fines violators16 minutes ago
-
AJK PM vows to empower local governments, boost grassroots democracy16 minutes ago
-
Rana Sanaullah visits residence of martyred soldier, offers condolences26 minutes ago
-
CIP calls for enforcing accessibility standards for persons with disabilities26 minutes ago
-
Coaster skidded off the icy road and plunged into the ravine in AJK36 minutes ago
-
Security Forces kill three terrorists46 minutes ago
-
HWA for devising comprehensive strategy for development of agriculture56 minutes ago
-
Senior Sindh Minister says foreign hands visible in terrorism incidents56 minutes ago
-
Man collecting illegal vehicle parking fee arrested56 minutes ago