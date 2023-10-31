Open Menu

PM Pays Respects At Allama Iqbal's Mausoleum

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2023 | 05:20 PM

PM pays respects at Allama Iqbal's mausoleum

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday visited the mausoleum of Poet of East Allama Muhammad Iqbal and paid his respects.

The prime minister, who is on a two-day visit to the Punjab capital, offered Fateha at the mausoleum and paid tributes to the great poet.

He said that the Muslims of the subcontinent made collective efforts to realise the dream of Allama Iqbal.

"However, Allama Iqbal's dream will be truly realised when we as a nation will strive for the better future of the country," he remarked.

