PM pays rich tribute to Shuhada, Ghazi for their sacrifices

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 8th, 2023) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has paid rich tribute to the Shuhada, Ghazi and their families for their countless sacrifices and contributions made for the defence of the motherland.

He was addressing a ceremony to pay tribute to the Shuhada and Ghazi at Army Auditorium at GHQ in Rawalpindi today.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the role of Armed Forces in protecting the territorial integrity of the country and robustly fighting the menace of terrorism across Pakistan.

He said Shuhada and Ghazis are our pride and their respect and honour are binding on each Pakistani.

Shehbaz Sharif said we must never forget that the peace and freedom we enjoy today is due to the ultimate sacrifices rendered by these brave sons of soil. I salute their families for sacrificing their loved ones for Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said it is now our earnest duty that we realise the supreme sacrifices of our Shuhada and Ghazis into prosperity and well-being of each Pakistani".

He further said those who resorted to desecration of monuments of Shuhada, their faces will remain blackened in the history of this country and proud people of Pakistan will never forget them.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister distributed cheques of special financial assistance amongst 70 families of martyrs and 30 War Wounded Persons. Laptops were also distributed amongst the wards of Shuhada undergoing their academic pursuits.

Earlier, upon his arrival, the Prime Minister, who made farewell visit to the GHQ, was received by the Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir.

The Prime Minister met with the Principal Staff Officers and was presented with the Guard of Honour. He also laid floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada.