PM Pays Surprise Visits To Utility Stores To Inspect Relief Package Implementation
Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday paid surprise visits to different Utility Stores across the Federal capital to inspect the execution of the Prime Minister's Ramazan Relief Package.
During the visit, the prime minister interacted with the beneficiaries of the scheme and inquired whether they faced any issues while benefiting from the package.
He instructed the authorities concerned to ensure that entitled beneficiaries of the Relief Package faced no problem in availing the facility.
Federal Ministers Ishaq Dar, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Attaullah Tarar and Khawaja Muhammad Asif accompanied the prime minister.
