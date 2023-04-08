Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

PM Pays Tribute To Alastair Lamb For Scholarly Research On Kashmir Issue

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2023 | 06:30 PM

PM pays tribute to Alastair Lamb for scholarly research on Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday paid tribute to respected diplomatic historian and researcher Alastair Lamb on his death last month, calling him an erudite scholar who exposed Indian lies and propaganda on the issue of Kashmir.

In a tweet on his Twitter handle, he said, "With the death of Alastair Lamb, a respected diplomatic historian & researcher, last month, an era of erudite scholarship on the origins of the Kashmir dispute came to an end. Through his carefully researched books, he exposed Indian lies & propaganda. Rest in peace!"

Related Topics

India Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Twitter

Recent Stories

UAE Judo team kicks off training in Tokyo in prepa ..

UAE Judo team kicks off training in Tokyo in preparation for 2023 World Judo Cha ..

3 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar opens up about reasons behind cancelatio ..

Ishaq Dar opens up about reasons behind cancelation of US visit

2 hours ago
 “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign raises AE ..

“1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign raises AED514 million in 15 Days

3 hours ago
 Ancient city wall relics found in north China&#039 ..

Ancient city wall relics found in north China&#039;s Tianjin

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, US long-standing, historic partners: Mas ..

Pakistan, US long-standing, historic partners: Masood Khan

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.